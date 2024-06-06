A blend of luxury and functionality

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday June 7: 5 Strathmore Drive, Forest Grove:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 5 Strathmore Drive, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Set behind grand double gates, a sweeping driveway welcomes you to a property where exclusivity meets practicality, offering a rare lifestyle opportunity unlike any other.
As you enter, the meticulously designed grounds lead you either to the main residence or to an extraordinary showroom garage which is a car enthusiast's dream.
This over-engineered shed, constructed with double shelled walls, ensures heightened security and durability. Equipped with a vehicle display floor for up to five car hoists, multiple power points for electronic signage, two mezzanine floors, an office, workshop, cameras, and ample storage, listing agent Mitchell Bestwick said it was a haven for any automotive aficionado.
"The sheds construction was over $200,000 and would rival most dealership showrooms," he said. "It's a truly special building not to be matched in someone's back yard across the Central West."
Stepping into the property's home, you're greeted by an oversized lounge featuring a cosy wood fire that sets a tone of comfort and warmth.
The renovated kitchen, flanked by both formal and casual dining areas, offers extensive bench space, storage, stone benchtops, and a striking freestanding gas oven and cooktop.
The main bedroom is a sanctuary complete with a walk-in robe, ceiling fan, and an elegant ensuite featuring a clawfoot bathtub. Glass doors open to an outdoor deck where you can bask in the morning sun and enjoy tranquil pond views.
Three additional bedrooms, two with built-in robes, provide ample space for the family. The main bathroom has been stylishly renovated, featuring an oversized walk-in shower and a separate toilet for added convenience.
Outdoors, the circular driveway leads to a separate double car garage with extra length for storage or workshop space, complemented by a teenager retreat or rumpus area with its own bathroom, ideal for a kid's getaway or potential granny flat conversion (STCA).
A 5.5 kilowatt solar system ensures energy efficiency and reduced living costs, while outdoor living is elevated with a fire pit and decking area, equipped with a projector for outdoor movie nights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.