'It was a wonderful experience:' Bee Gees drummer back in town after 60 years

A TRIBUTE act coming to Bathurst is set to ensure the memory of the Bee Gees is 'Stayin' Alive' in the region.
And, joining 'The Best of the Bee Gees Show' crew is original band member Colin "Smiley" Peterson, whose trip to Bathurst will be a walk down memory lane - in more ways than one.
The original Bee Gees drummer has not only thoroughly enjoyed reliving his time on the stage, but being a massive car enthusiast, he has fond memories of travelling to Bathurst's Mount Panorama.
"Bathurst brings back memories of a group of friends who are all car fanatics in Brisbane," Mr Peterson said.
"We travelled to Bathurst several times to see what was then called the Armstrong 500 [now the Bathurst 1000].
"One particular mate, Doug Lucas, and I spent a couple of afternoons driving around the circuit in our sports cars. It was a wonderful experience especially around the top of the hill."
Mr Peterson, along with 'The Best of the Bee Gees' band will be hitting the stage at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC] on July 12.
The artists will be performing hits like Stayin' Alive, Saturday Night Fever and How Deep Is Your Love, plus many more.
While the tribute show has been bringing the Bee Gees back to Australian audiences for 26 years, this will be the first time in around 20 years that the group will be back in Bathurst.
And, while Mr Peterson only joined the team five years ago, he said that every time he steps out onto the stage is something that brings all of his amazing memories flooding back.
"It's absolutely wonderful to be back on stage," he said.
"It feels like I've come home and I'm surrounded by such accomplished musicians who have become family to me."
As for what Mr Peterson is most looking forward to about bringing the sound of the Bee Gees to Bathurst?
"Introducing the band to the music fans of the city and seeing how much Bathurst has changed since I was last there in the early 60's," he said.
Tickets to see the show, which would be a "tragedy to miss" according to the team, are now on sale through BMEC.
