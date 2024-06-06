I made sure our hospital redevelopment concerns were heard | Mayor's say

THE Select Committee on Remote, Rural and Regional Health held a public hearing in Orange last week, to follow up on the progress being made in the implementation of the recommendations to improve the delivery of specific health services and specialist care in remote, rural and regional NSW.
In addressing the hearing, I raised the ongoing concerns of our community about the redevelopment of Bathurst Base Hospital and ensuring there was an appropriate commitment to parking for staff and community members as part of the $200 million upgrade.
Our community needs the best possible outcome from the redevelopment project, and that means improved hospital facilities and associated car parking.
It is also vital that we have access to a full suite of medical services, noting that we still don't have emergency orthopaedic services at the hospital.
WHILE in Wagga Wagga for the Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference, I had the opportunity to meet with John Graham MLC, Minister for Roads and Minister for the Arts, Jobs and Tourism.
It was a chance to highlight to the minister the range and depth of cultural facilities our community offers and the value of the visitor economy to the region.
The conference brings together local government tourism practitioners and elected representatives from across the state to look at the latest developments and trends in our destination and visitor economy.
