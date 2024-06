It's a double celebration of Henry - and you're invited | The arts

on Saturday, June 8 at 4.30pm at The Prince of Wales Opera House, Gulgong. This project arose from all those favourite songs people have requested for their loved ones' funerals, but it, ironically, is described as taking on a life of its own. ARIA award-winning artist Gyan is accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Simon Greaves, working with renowned director/choreographer Meryl Tankard AO and visual artist Regis Lansac OAM.