Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

It's a double celebration of Henry - and you're invited | The arts

June 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallangreen Sculpture Garden at Grenfell. Picture supplied.
Wallangreen Sculpture Garden at Grenfell. Picture supplied.

THE June long weekend in the Central West has a reputation as a good time to travel to smaller towns for local festivals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.