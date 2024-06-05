It's a double celebration of Henry - and you're invited | The arts

THE June long weekend in the Central West has a reputation as a good time to travel to smaller towns for local festivals.
It's the weekend of the annual Peak Hill 51st Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition, showcasing the arts and crafts talents and products created by the Peak Hill Leisure Centre members and other artist and crafts people in the surrounding districts.
It will be held from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 at Peak Hill Leisure Centre.
It's all things Henry Lawson in Grenfell and Gulgong, which both have big festivals this weekend.
Grenfell's Henry Lawson Festival of Arts (June 6-9) will include market stalls, competitions, roving street entertainers, and entertainment throughout Grenfell's iconic Main Street.
Highlights will include:
Gulgong's Henry Lawson Heritage Festival (June 8-10) pays tribute to history and art.
Highlights will include:
FIFTY years of regional arts and cultural development were celebrated in Forbes on Saturday, June 1 at the Arts OutWest 50th anniversary dinner and exhibitions at Forbes Town Hall.
Arts OutWest is the peak arts body and arts development organisation for Central West NSW.
See a short film about the history of Arts OutWest (four minutes) online.
There were 120 guests at the dinner, including Parliamentary Secretary for the Arts Julia Finn, Member for Orange Phil Donato, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Ben Franklin MLC, Regional Arts NSW CEO Tracey Callinan and representatives from local councils across the region.
Past Arts OutWest staff and board members, artists and community members also travelled for a night of food, visual art and celebrations.
Music was provided by Forbes' Maz Rees, Carcoar's Tim Hansen, Parkes' Georgia Sideris and Bathurst duo Great Aunt.
"The fabric of life living in rural and regional areas - we must have arts and culture," Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller said at the dinner.
"I am so proud to say happy 50th anniversary to Arts OutWest. Thank you for everything you've done for Forbes."
Arts OutWest chair Margot Jolly said the organisation "has played a pivotal role in nurturing artistic talent, promoting community engagement, and enhancing the cultural vitality on a regional level".
Julia Finn congratulated Arts OutWest on behalf of the NSW Government:
"It is an incredible achievement for an arts organisation, for the creative communities of the Central West, to be able to thrive, adapt and grow over five decades," she said.
Two free art exhibitions will continue over the June long weekend at St Andrews Hall, Forbes, while the work of Wiradyuri artist Ronda Sharpe can be seen daily throughout June at Forbes Visitor Information Centre.
The event was supported by Forbes Shire Council and Forbes Arts Society. See photos from the night on our socials.
Bathurst and District Artisans Art and Craft Exhibition and Sales: Thursday, June 6 to Saturday, June 8 at The Odd Sock Gallery (art and craft supplies plus gallery), Blayney.
Art Through A Designer's Lens from Friday, June 7 at Gang Gang Gallery, Lithgow
Exhibition: Track, Trees And The Sea: weekends to September 8 at Hill End Art Gallery
Moving Forward By Looking Back: Memory, Nostalgia And Connection To Place. Paintings by ex-local Sarah Lugton at Bathurst's T.Arts Gallery in Keppel Street.
Exhibition: As The Currawong Flies to Monday, July 1 at Gallery 47, Rylstone
Artist open studios: a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in our artistic community while exploring and discovering your new favourite artist in Orange.
And lots more gigs as listed at What's On.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
