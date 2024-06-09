Following in her mum's footsteps: OAM honour for Bathurst hockey stalwart

WHEN Jillian Long was seven-years-old, she received a guitar for Christmas, while her sister Maureen got a hockey stick.
They swapped their gifts soon after and it was that moment that sparked a love for hockey that has lasted to this very day.
Now aged 62, Ms Long has enjoyed a career in hockey as an administrator, umpire and player and she's been honoured for her work in a major way, being made an officer of the Order of Australia (OAM) as part of the King's Birthday honours lists for 2024.
She said she was speechless when she found out.
"I've been everything from president to secretary [of the Bathurst Hockey Association], grant writer to vice president and umpire convener," she said.
"I'm still playing and umpiring. I enjoy it and I enjoy watching the kids. I think the Bathurst clubs come together and work together really well."
Ms Long's OAM comes 19 years after her mother Win Long was made an officer of the OAM for the same reason - for services to the hockey community.
She paid tribute to her parents.
"It's a tremendous honour to accept this award and I wish to acknowledge my parents, who have always led by example with volunteering and giving back to the community," she said.
"My father Arthur Long received the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 for service to the administration of lawn bowls and my mother Win Long received an OAM in 2005 for services to hockey as a player, umpire and administrator, and through the promotion of young women's participation in sport."
Her sister Maureen Markwick has given more than 50 years to the Bathurst hockey community too, as well as 30 years to the homeless sector - something the two sisters have both done. Ms Markwick was also named a Bathurst Living Legend.
Her brother Greg Long has played hockey for more than 45 years.
Ms Long has only ever played for two hockey clubs in her more than 50 years in the sport - Bathurst High School and her beloved Kelso Hockey Club, where she is a life member.
She remembers the years when hockey used to be played at Morse Park and Carrington Park, before moving to its current home at the Cooke Hockey Complex in the 1990s.
She's also noticed the challenges of getting juniors to get involved with the sport.
"It's hard to get them to play because there's a lot more sports out there," she said.
"When we were young, it was netball for the girls and [rugby league] for the boys and that's it. Now you have soccer, rugby union, AFL, all sorts of sports."
She also witnessed the abolition of the offside rule in the 1990s, a rule that drastically changed scoring patterns and tactics of the game.
There were 737 Australians mentioned in the King's Birthday honours list, including OAMs (general and military divisions), meritorious awards and recognition for conspicuous service.
Recipients will attend investiture ceremonies at Government House in their respective state or territory in coming months to receive the insignia of their award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.