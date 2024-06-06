Upgrade will help this terrific tunnel attraction shine | State politics

EXCITING news! The Glow Worm Tunnel and walking track upgrades have been completed and opened to the public just in time for the June long weekend.
A new visitor car park has been created, complete with amenities and a resurfaced entrance.
The family-friendly walking track has been upgraded to a smoother, easier-to-use track featuring sandstone steps that were flown in by helicopter one by one.
Inside the tunnel, a new raised brick walkway in line with heritage guidelines has been constructed to make the experience of walking through the tunnel to see the glow worms safer and easier for visitors.
The new walkway was constructed on top of the previous rocky, uneven natural floor of the tunnel and will protect the glow worms' food source that lives in the water running along the ground.
The upgrade was made possible by a $4.15 million grant allocated by the previous NSW Government.
The Glow Worm Tunnel is located in the Wollemi National Park, only 2.5 hours from Sydney, and is an easy walk through a 120-year-old railway tunnel lit by glow worms.
The tunnel is surrounded by bushwalks and picturesque views of the Wolgan Valley.
For more information on how to get there and walking conditions, visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/walking-tracks/glow-worm-tunnel-walking-track.
GET ready for a train-tastic long weekend as the steam locomotive Beyer-Garratt 6029 chugs into Bathurst over June 8-10.
Shuttle trips will run on Saturday and Sunday from Bathurst to Wimbledon and a day trip will be held on Monday, taking passengers from Bathurst to Orange and stopping in Millthorpe.
More than 4000 passengers flocked to town last year to be transported back in time on the famous steam locomotive.
Steam train tickets issued by Transport Heritage will include a 20 per cent discount on admission to Bathurst Rail Museum and Chifley Home.
And to round out the weekend's activities, market stalls and live music will be held at Bathurst Rail Museum on Sunday, June 9.
Steam train tickets are available through the Transport Heritage NSW website, www.thnsw.com.au/bathurst.
