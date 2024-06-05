Nobody watches female sport? Explain 70,000 people and 40 Tillietubbies

We've heard it all before that "nobody watches female sport."
Obviously, this explains why tens of thousands of people packed into Accor Stadium in Sydney to watch the Matildas play live.
On a Monday night. In winter. For a friendly game.
Because "nobody watches female sport."
But, if you were one of the 2,620,000 "nobodies" across Australia who tuned in to catch the mighty Commbank Matildas defeat the People's Republic of China, you might have spotted some suited characters in the crowd.
In the sea of 76,798 people in the stands, more than 40 people were dressed as Teletubbies.
Known as the "Tillietubbies", the massive group stood out in the stands for their green and gold onesies (not forgetting the one purple suit, to recognise that no football team is complete without a goalkeeper).
Among the group of aforementioned Tillietubbies, was me.
Having played the beautiful game of football for almost 16 years, I know a thing or two about it. But, after scoring an own goal in my teams grand final and costing us the game in 2023, I decided to hang up my boots.
My lack of skill on the field is probably (definitely) a contributing factor as to why I can't say I'm the biggest football fan. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest sporting fan in general.
But, for someone who isn't the biggest fan of sports, I've been to my fair share of live events.
I've seen the Wallabies take on the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup. I've sat in the stands of the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day test. I've been to plenty of NRL games.
But there's nothing like the Matildas.
Walking into Accor Stadium in Sydney for the kick off of the game, the screams and cheers were unlike (almost) anything I have ever experienced. Taylor Swift is obviously the only natural exception, but I digress.
There's something so profound about tens of thousands of people supporting women.
Seeing wide-eyed little girls staring at their heroes while they pass the ball, and effectively pass the baton, to future generations is something that can only be described as awe-inspiring.
And perhaps the moment that was the most heartfelt, was seeing the reaction of the crowd as they stood in unison to congratulate the legend of Lydia Williams.
Williams played her last game for Australia, and after forging the way for female football in our country for almost two decades, it was hard not to get emotional.
Tears were flowing down my cheeks as I applauded alongside 70,000 other people.
During the moment in which Williams bade her final farewell, I took a look around me and saw the faces of several women I know and love.
It made me proud to be a woman. It made me proud to be a supporter. It made me proud to have strong female friendships.
It's these women who came up with the idea to be the 'Tillietubbies'.
It's these women who have poured their heart and soul into ensuring that an entire football club had the opportunity to have the time of their life at a live game.
It's these women who have paved the way for future generations in football, alongside their own children, nieces, nephews and friends.
As well as these women, it was the collective group of women at the game. And the men. The ones who stayed well after the final whistle to catch a glimpse of the players.
The ones who ran through the crowds, trying their best to get the attention of their idols, the ones who tired their luck at gaining an elusive autograph from their favourite players. (We were amongst the lucky ones.)
They were the ones who are a testament to the game. A testament to the power of being a woman. A testament to being a fan.
It's a testament to the Matildas. #tilitsdone #alldayego
