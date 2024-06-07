Skillset Senior College's Carly is in exclusive Shakespearean company

"INCREDIBLY grateful and thrilled."
That's how Bathurst's Carly Sewell describes her reaction to being selected for an exclusive Shakespeare training program.
The Skillset Senior College teacher was one of only 15 educators from across Australia chosen to take part in Bell Shakespeare Company's recent rigorous four-day professional development program.
Only 30 spots are allocated annually on a national scale, according to Skillset Senior College.
During the intensive Bell Shakespeare National Training Program, Ms Sewell and her fellow participants focused on innovative Shakespearean strategies, active learning principles and tailored teaching techniques designed to engage learners of all levels.
"I was incredibly grateful and thrilled to be selected for this program," she said.
"It has equipped me with invaluable strategies and resources that extend far beyond Shakespeare's plays.
"I am eager to share this learning with my students and ignite their interest in Shakespeare's works in a way they can connect to and have fun with."
Ms Sewell - who is a former Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer and Virual Tutu Run charity fundraiser participant - says her mission is to make Shakespeare accessible and engaging for her students.
Skillset Senior College head of college Abbey Barrett said Ms Sewell's "participation in this prestigious program highlights the importance of providing regional educators with access to high-quality professional development opportunities".
"By investing in the growth and expertise of our teachers, we ensure equitable access to education and contribute to narrowing the gap between urban and rural educational outcomes," she said.
SKILLSET Senior College will soon have more room to move at its site in Havannah Street.
Skillset recently unveiled its redevelopment plans for the landmark former NAB building on the corner of Church and William streets, which is set to become the head office for 35 of the organisation's staff.
The plan is for Skillset Senior College to then occupy the full Flannery Centre Havannah Street site from the start of the new school year.
