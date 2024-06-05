Mixed fours final goes down to the wire at Majellan

Wednesday May 29, 2024
After a very severe Frost in the morning, it was a very wonderful sunny Autumn afternoon to play Lawn Bowls at The Greens on William, where 20 Club Bowlers together with 2 visiting Bowlers formed One Game of Social Pairs and 3 Games of Social Triples.
Game No.1: On the 5th end Skip. Neville Townsend, Jack Smith and Bruce Rich scored One shot to draw level at 3 shots all with Skip. Garry Hotham, John Bolwell and Phillip Murray. Both teams each scored 5 shots with Team Hotham just leading 13 shots to 12 shots after the 17th end. But by finishing the best they were successful, winning a very good game by 21 shots to 12 shots over Team Townsend, after the 21st end.
Game No.2: By scoring a Magnificent 7 shots on the 5th end Skip. Peter Drew, Joe Young and Annette McPherson, virtually took control of the game as they were leading 15 shots to 2 shots against Skip.Norm. Hayes, Trevor Kellock and David Sealy. Then Team Drew were leading 29 shots to 12 shots after the 15th end. Both Teams each scored 4 shots with Team Drew easily defeating Team Hayes by 33 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end. ( There was a One shot correction on the 9th end.)
Game No.3: This was possibly " The Game of the Day. " with both Teams restricting their opposing Teams to a very low scoring Game, as Skip. Kathy Evans, Daniel Prasad and Margaret Miller scored 10 x One single shots and 2 x 2 shots, totaling 14 shots and Team Kevin Miller, Paul Rodenhuis and Barry McPherson scored 6 x One single shots, 2 x 2 shots and One x 3 shots, totaling 13 shots. Team Miller scored 2 shots on the 11th end to draw level with Team Evans at 7 shots all. Then on the 19th end Team Miller scored One shot to level the scores at 12 shots all with Team Evans, who scored 2 shots to One shot to be victorious 14 shots to 13 shots after the 21st end over Team Miller.
Game No. 4: Beginning Brilliantly, Skip. Robert Bourke and Robert Keady led 14 shots to Nil after the 6th end against Skip. Ian Shaw and Scott Bennett, who fought back with great Bowling skill to be just down 14 shots to 16 shots after the 13th end. Then by winning their 2nd consecutive set of 6 ends, 10 shots to Nil, the 2 Roberts led 26 shots to 14 shots after the 19th end, they then scored One shot to 2 shots to be winners 27 shots to 16 shots over Ian and Scott after the 21st end.
Saturday, 1st June, 2024
Our first day of our Winter season was very cold and overcast and only 12 Club bowlers nominated to play 2 games of Social Bowls at The Greens on William on Saturday afternoon.
Game No. 1: By scoring a handy 5 shots, then One shot Skip, Garry Hotham,John Bolwell and Phillip Murray, after the 2nd end were leading 6 shots to Nil over Skip.Ian Shaw, Jack Smith and Bruce Rich, were then down 9 shots to 18 shots after the 15th end by Team Hotham. By finishing quite well, Team Shaw scored 8 shots to 7 shots against Team Hotham, who won this interesting game of Lawn Bowls 23 shots to17 shots over Team Shaw, after the 21st end.
Game No.2: This was another very close game, although the winning margin was the same as the 1st game, which was 6 shots. After the 9th end, Skip. Norm. Hayes, Trevor Kellock and Robert Keady just led 7 shots to 6 shots over Skip. Ian Schofield, Paul Rodenhuis and Grant Brunton, who scored a handy 5 shots then One shot to lead 12 shots to 7 shots after the 11th end over Team Hayes, who scored 6 x One single shots against Team Schofield, who scored 7 shots to be victorious 19 shots to 13 shots over Team Hayes after the 21st end.
By the Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan saw the Final of the Mixed Fours played with a tight match in the end and also 44 bowlers on Tuesday graced the greens for a full afternoon of social bowls. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 28 May 2024
Rink one: Ron Hogan, Peter Ryan and Paul Galvin struggled from the start against Geoff Thorne, George Death and Mick McDonald. There was not much luck for Team Galvin who struggled to get double figures, going down 26-11.
Rink two: John Banning, Russ MacPherson and Kevin Miller was in a battle with the scores level on 4 occasions against Robert Raithby, Ted Parker and Trevor Sharpham. The match came down too the last ends of play for Team Sharpham to get the win 20-18.
Rink three: Kevin Dwyer, Mick Bourke and Nev Kable were 10 all after 11 ends of play against Roger Thompson, John Toole and Robert Neely. The scores were level again on the 16th (12 all) with Team Neely sneaking home with the win 16-14.
Rink four: Bill Mackey, John Mackey and Peter Hope were level on three ends 9th (6 all), 13th (9 all) and 15 th (10 all) against Kel Greathead, Dick Graham and Brian Hope. Team (Brian) Hope from there won every end to win 33-10.
Rink five: Jake Shurmer, Greg Hallett and Mick Foxall had a game of catchup against Tiger Smith, Glen Carter and Darryl Shurmer. Team Foxall were in a hole by the 12th being 14-5 down but came back into the fray winning every end from there to give them a 15-14 win.
Rink six: Bryce Peard, Jim Clark and Allan Clark were 11 all after 11 ends of play against Terry Chifley, Graham Scott and Peter Zylstra. Team Zylstra held on to get a 9 point win in the end winning 29-20.
Rink seven: Bill Dawson and Terry Burke were in the box seat with a 9-0 lead by the 5th end against Robert Dransfield and Shaun Elphick. Team Burke carried on with the lead to the end of the match to win 38-12.
Rink eight: Ray Minogue and Noel Witney dominated the opposition of Gary Cameron and Peter Drew. No matter what Team Drew could do they just could not get the points on the board and went down 37-12.
Wednesday 29 May 2024
Rink six: Julie Sharp, Leonie McGarry and Robyn Adams held the opposition out in the end against Marleen Taylor, Liz Draper and Robyn Stenhouse. With the scores locked at 10 a piece after the 11 th end Team Adams took control and got the win 19-12.
Rink seven: Beryl Flanagan, Pauline Clark and Mel Parker had a tough match against Judy Davies, Peggy McIntosh and Graham Scott. Team Parker just could not hang on and went down 16-10.
Saturday 01 June 2024
Rink two: Jeff Adams, Steve Finnerty and Hugh Brennan looked set to make mince meat of the opposition (I know you're reading this Jen) with a 10-1 lead by the 6th against Max Elms, Shaun Elphick and Dave Josh. Team Brennan lead all the way to the finish line to win 23-19.
Rink three - Mixed Fours - FINAL: Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Allan Clark and Trevor Sharpham were 5 all on the 4 th end against Jodie James, Jo Café, Terry James and Glenn Urza. Team Urza had the lead until Team Sharpham picked up a 4-point end on the 19th to win the match 23-18.
Rink four: John Mackey, Dennis Harvey and Mick McDonald had a 17-9 lead by the 13th against Kevin Dwyer, Dan Rochfort and Tim Pickstone. Team McDonald just held on to the win with a late come back by Team Pickstone who went down 26-21.
Rink five: Bill Dawson and Noel Witney had a 17-7 lead by the 13 th against Terry Clark and Des Sanders. Team Witney didn't hold back and gave it to the opposition to win the match 30-14.
This wraps up the week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
