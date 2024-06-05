Mixed fours final goes down to the wire at Majellan

Game No.3: This was possibly " The Game of the Day. " with both Teams restricting their opposing Teams to a very low scoring Game, as Skip. Kathy Evans, Daniel Prasad and Margaret Miller scored 10 x One single shots and 2 x 2 shots, totaling 14 shots and Team Kevin Miller, Paul Rodenhuis and Barry McPherson scored 6 x One single shots, 2 x 2 shots and One x 3 shots, totaling 13 shots. Team Miller scored 2 shots on the 11th end to draw level with Team Evans at 7 shots all. Then on the 19th end Team Miller scored One shot to level the scores at 12 shots all with Team Evans, who scored 2 shots to One shot to be victorious 14 shots to 13 shots after the 21st end over Team Miller.