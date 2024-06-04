Rambo knife blade likely too big to cause injuries to man found under bridge

Warning: This story contains graphic content.
A HUNTING knife has been deemed by two experts as unlikely to have been used in an alleged murder, with the jury in the matter hearing the stab wounds are "too small".
On day seven of the murder trial against Stephen Shane Greenfield in Bathurst Supreme Court on June 4, 2024, a report prepared by Professor Johan Duflou was partially read to the jury regarding Reginald Mullaly's death.
The 69-year-old was discovered under the Denison Bridge in Bathurst at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Mr Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
PARTS of Professor Duflou's report were read aloud by Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau while conducting evidence in chief with forensic pathologist Dr Leah Clifton.
The report found "although the wound edges for a number of wounds have not been appositioned as part of the autopsy, it appears likely wounds one and four are too small on the surface of the skin for the depth of the wound track, assuming the 'Rambo III' hunting knife was used".
Dr Clifton agreed with Professor Duflou's finding, dated April 22, 2024, and said she had been given a photo of the "Rambo III" knife at the time of performing Mr Mullaly's autopsy in 2015.
Both experts have not excluded the possibility that the knife, owned by Greenfield, could have been used, but are of the opinion the blade is likely to have been too big to cause the injuries.
The jury heard the two stabs to Mr Mullaly's chest (wounds one and four) were 20 millimetres by 10mm in width and between 50 and 60mm in depth, and 20 by 5mm in width and between 90 and 100mm in depth.
"I agree, it does appear that wounds one and four are too small on the surface of the skin for the depth of the wound track," Dr Clifton said.
"It could be that knife, it might not be that knife, it could be similar.
"The only way I could be 100 per cent sure is if you showed me a positive DNA test or if blood is present on the knife."
Dr Clifton then said there were a number of variables when measuring wound depth, including the amount of clothing worn by Mr Mullaly at the time and his skin elasticity.
But during cross-examination by defence barrister Ian Nash, Dr Clifton said she noted the clothing to help differentiate between a self-inflicted or stab/sharp force injury, and not to "interpret beyond that".
"We're talking about a man with multiple clothing layers on; there would've been movement ... It's not as straightforward or specific as one might believe," Dr Clifton said.
"I have no way of knowing if that [clothing] has an impact on the blade entering ... What we can ascertain is that the knife has gone through it.
"I would never comment on or make correlations between the defects in clothing and weapons used."
The implement used was "most likely" a non-serrated knife, according to Dr Clifton, who said there would've been distinctive markings if the blade had "teeth".
The jury heard there were nine stab wounds in total on Mr Mullaly's body, along with five head injuries including lacerations on his left eyebrow and nose.
