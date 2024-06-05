Training and budding engineers come together for annual festival at CSU

Charles Sturt University (CSU) was a mecca of training and aspiring engineers on Tuesday, June 3, for the latest instalment of EngFest.
One what was the first day of the two-day event, school students from Bathurst High Campus, Skillset Senior College, Portland Central School and James Sheehan Catholic High School (Orange) engaged with current students and their projects.
The annual EngFest event was described as a "celebration of engineering" by CSU's director of engineering Professor Tim Anderson.
"EngFest hosts exhibitions and presentations of student works and research, school visits and information sessions, a careers expo, industry networking, professional development events and more," Prof Anderson said.
"It brings together students, cadet and professional engineers, researchers, representatives of Engineers Australia and interested members of the public."
While Tuesday was all about school students, Wednesday was for senior high school and mature age students who are interested in studying engineering at CSU.
Participants heard from current students about their cadetships in the industry, met academics and representatives from the engineering industry, where they were able to learn about courses and career opportunities.
Some of the projects that were on display from students included a boardwalk across the Leura cascades, a car park at Wentworth Falls to provide safer access for vehicles for bush walk and a extended train line at Ettamogah, north of Albury.
They were completed by second year engineering students.
For students doing their bachelor degree, the course is four years, but for those that pursue a masters degree, it will be five years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.