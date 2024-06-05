Rockabilly in new hands, but the 'Dynasty's' set to continue with a twist

THE SAME vibe, but with a little twist - that's what customers can expect when they walk through the doors at Dynasty's Rockabilly.
Formally known as Rockabilly Cafe, the restaurant is now under new ownership and providing the community with a great new service, as well as delicious food.
New owner Sarah Duffey also runs Dynasty Support Services in Bathurst, and when she saw the popular American 50s themed diner was for sale, she had a light bulb moment.
"There's other providers around town that do adult supported employment, and they do a fantastic job, but we thought 'what about the youth?'," Ms Duffey said.
So, with a passion for helping people excel in life, a love of the 50s era, and a husband from Tennessee, Rockabilly Cafe ticked all the boxes.
And, as of May 23, 2024, Dynasty's Rockabilly has been officially running with the aim of providing not only youth within the NDIS with an employment opportunity, but anyone who feels that the restaurant would be a great fit for them.
"Anyone can work here," Ms Duffey said.
"We network with other providers, but they don't even have to be on the NDIS because there's a lot of kids out there on the spectrum, so families are just reaching out and it's been so good."
Ms Duffey said she has also had adults who are not part of the NDIS, but suffer from social anxiety ask if they could apply for a job, and of course the answer is 'yes'.
The whole purpose of Dynasty's Rockabilly is for staff to build confidence and gain life skills, all while providing customers with a delicious meal.
"We had a 14 and 16-year-old on the other day and just the excitement in their faces when they got to take the money and put it in the cash draw," Ms Duffey said.
"It's building confidence with eye contact and taking orders to the table, and the whole process when they come in and have their interview.
"It's empowering knowing they've got their first job, and when they finish school they've got this behind them and they're set up and have the confidence to go for a job they really want."
While there haven't been many changes made since the handover, Ms Duffey said there's a couple of things that they've changed a little bit.
With her husband being from Tennessee, customers will notice some different options on the menu, inspired by him.
Some of these include funnel cakes - deep fried pancakes, which are an American carnival food, and the southern breakfast.
But for the regulars who have attended the cafe since it opened in 2018, there will still be some offerings available that everyone has come to know and love.
Including the delicious gourmet thick shake range.
Currently, the cafe is open Tuesday to Sunday, with staff swapping shifts every few hours, but Ms Duffey said she plans to open seven days a week when they get into the swing of things.
While they have only been open a couple of weeks, Ms Duffey said she can't thank the community enough for the support the new business venture has already received.
"Just a big thank to the community who are patient coming in here and giving our young ones a chance," she said.
"The community has been fabulous with it."
Ms Duffey also thanked former owner Tanya Ingwersen, who has been a terrific help during the transition.
