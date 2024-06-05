Tigers get job done over the Pussycats at Eglinton

'Slugger' Bullock's Tigers of Harry Dang, Rob Mack and Markus Matiszik went in as the underdogs but came out as the heroes as they let their rackets do the talking in bringing down the leaders Team Pussycats of Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Sarah Tree and Toko Tari eight sets to two.
Captain Bullock went into the match with a specific game plan and instructed his players to abide by his instructions, and that they did to perfection to capture a brilliant victory.
The star players in this match were no doubt Rob Mack and Markus Matiszik, as they the only two players of all the eight players on the court to win all of their four sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 respectively.
The second match was a close match with Team Tinkerbells of Matt Tree, Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher, Brian Dwyer and Cielle Montgomery defeating Team Twinkle Toes of Percy Raveneau, Bryan Reiri, Leo Meares and Jim Geyer six sets to four.
The highlight in this match was the return of the 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher.
Having been on vacation in the states for the last two months, the word is the Iron Lady had been in a secret boot camp training program somewhere in Florida.
Well, it paved dividends as Schumacher won three sets 6-2, 7-6, 6-2 in stylish fashion to help steer her side to a thrilling victory.
Matt Tree was in hot form winning all four sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
Cielle Montgomery and Brian Dwyer dug deep and battled on gamely all day for the Tinkerbells.
Well folks another cracker of a round of tennis at the biggest little club in the West.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
