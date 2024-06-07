So much more than a person at a counter

AMID the rise and rise of online shopping, there are some who are barely able to muster a shrug at the prospect of closed businesses in the Bathurst CBD.
Online shopping is more convenient, the argument goes. It gives the shopper access to a wider range of products, 24-hour availability and supposedly cheaper prices (which doesn't take into account having to return an item that doesn't look the way it did on a screen).
Those most passionate about this new economy, who think nothing of ordering everything from clothes to groceries to Friday night takeaway off their phone, often seem genuinely surprised that people are still walking through the door of old-fashioned bricks and mortar businesses in Keppel, William, George or Howick streets. They wonder why anyone would bother.
So why would you bother? A good answer was provided by the bunches of flowers and thank you cards left at Lo's Rose Garden Chinese Restaurant in Church Street as owners Fiona and Raymond retired recently after 35 years.
"They [the customers] are very emotional," Mrs Lo told the Advocate. "We have been cuddling each other, and it's been very nice of them to come in for their last meals."
The customers are like "family members", she said, and the restaurant has been like "my home".
Try having that sort of relationship with your food delivery driver or the person you've never met who runs a website on the other side of the world.
A common misconception is that the small business owners in country cities such as Bathurst are in it to get rich.
In reality, the vast majority of them start up a business because they are passionate about what they do, they are passionate about where they live and they enjoy dealing with and serving those who walk through their shop door.
They believe in themselves and what they are offering. They wouldn't take the leap of faith otherwise.
As the long-term Rose Garden customers showed, sometimes we don't know what we've got 'til it's gone.
Over years - sometimes decades - the people standing behind the various shop counters in our CBD often undergo a subtle transformation, evolving from business-people to friends. In some cases, they become family.
If we are prepared to let these businesses wither, it won't just be our CBD that will be the poorer for it. That's worth always keeping in mind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.