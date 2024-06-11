Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A fresh set of eyes makes a years-long problem finally disappear

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 11 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GONE are the days of dodging potholes as you enter Bathurst Chase shopping centre or Hungry Jack's.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.