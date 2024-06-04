Surgery wait times have improved at Bathurst Base

Here's a look at what is making news today.
In great news for the city, Bathurst hospital has been working through its surgery backlogs, with patients now waiting less time to receive elective surgery, recent statistics show.
According to the latest data from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI), 94.3 per cent of patients received their elective surgeries on time during the January to March period.
In other news, air monitoring for asbestos at the site of Bathurst's former gasworks has finished about six months after it began.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) confirmed remediation works at the Russell Street location have been completed and there have been no "exceedances" detected on the air monitors in nearly half a year.
And in sport, St Pat's players Evie Ekert and Lucy Hanman will represent NSW following their excellent performances at the NSW PSSA Girls Hockey Championships at Newcastle.
Sports journalist Alex Grant spoke to both players. Read all about their selection here.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.