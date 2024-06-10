Bitter-sweet in the best way leads to international recognition for Reckless

A LAST-minute change and risky decision has resulted with Bathurst being home to one of the best beers in the world - Reckless Brewing's Red IPA.
One of the first beers the team created - when they were gypsy brewers before buying the brewery - was a bit of a gamble, but one that paid off at the Australian International Beer Awards.
Co-founder of Reckless Brewing Grace Fowler said they first brewed the Red IPA just as COVID hit, and at the last minute, they changed what they were going to brew.
But luckily the risk was well worth it.
"So we didn't really do any tests on this beer at all and we just kind of nailed it the first time, but it was still scary and expensive to brew an entire batch of beer," she said.
About six years on, the Red IPA that's become a staple in the Reckless lineup has also been named the best of the best on an international level.
As the team headed to Melbourne for the Australian International Beer Awards, coming away with an overall prize was not on their radar.
At the event, the beers were judged and bronze, silver, or gold medals were announced before all of the golds were rejudged to determine the overall winner.
Super excited to receive a gold medal, the team was happy with their achievement, but when they were announced as the overall winner their excitement went to a whole new level.
"It was pretty crazy," Ms Fowler said.
"We were happy with a couple of golds, but to win a trophy was not really on our radar, and to win in the modern IPA category because it's one of the biggest categories.
"You're up against all of the hype and crazy beers. So to win with a more traditional and staple beer at the largest international beer judging awards in the world is really, really cool."
Ms Fowler said their Red IPA has a beautiful red colour, giving it a multi-sweetness, but with American pops added to cut through the sweetness and balance it.
So it has a hint of bitterness, but it's not too over the top.
And as gold medals are awarded for "technically flawless" styles, and given the Reckless IPA was the best of the golds, it's fair to say there's nothing bad about this bitter-sweet victory.
Ms Fowler thanked their brewers for the fantastic job they do in bringing great beer to Bathurst, and she's excited to continue providing their customers with the best beers possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.