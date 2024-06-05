Did you hear a bang? Quick response prevents worst-case for truck explosion

QUICK responses from firies and a truck driver have prevented a truck explosion in Kelso from being much worse.
Kelso Fire Station crews were alerted to the incident at 7pm on June 4 and, as they were at the station participating in drills, they arrived on the scene two minutes later.
Station captain Scott Wilson said the explosion appears to have been due to a mechanical failure, with one of the rear axles catching alight and the fire spreading up to the side curtains of the truck which was carrying a large load of logs.
The explosion heard throughout the Kelso area was the tyre airbags.
Capt Wilson said the truck driver's quick actions also prevented the fire from reaching the cab.
"The driver was fine. He did really well ... ambulance weren't required at all," he said.
"He unhinged the truck from the trailer and moved the truck away just in case."
The incident occurred westbound along Sydney Road, near the Ingersole Drive turn-off.
Two Kelso Fire Station crews attended, as did police, and the entire highway coming into Kelso from Sydney was blocked off for about half an hour.
Capt Wilson said traffic was diverted around Ingersole Drive and Ashworth Drive, before one lane was reopened.
Once the fire had been completely extinguished and it was safe to do so, Johnson's Towing attended.
A nearby resident told the Western Advocate that she was at home when the explosion occurred, shaking her whole house.
She said she went outside and almost half the street were doing the same thing, trying to figure out what was going on.
"It wasn't until I smelt the rubber I decided to go for a drive to figure out what was going on. My initial thoughts were that maybe there was an explosion at the fuel station behind our house," she said.
