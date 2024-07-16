Take Ayme to 'change your business overnight' with new regional recruitment

HE WAS once the general manager of Adecco Australia, and now he's bringing his recruiting knowledge to Bathurst with Ayme Group.
While still servicing major cities such as Melbourne and Sydney, founder and CEO of Ayme Group, Ben Tobin, made the strategic decision to open his business headquarters regionally.
After growing up in Bathurst and beginning his career here, before travelling the world with his work, Mr Tobin recently began to notice a gap in the market for regional recruiting agencies.
"The Central West area has continued to grow and to develop really well since I moved away in 2009," he said.
"What I found was that there's a lot of really good companies out here with a lot of good opportunities, but there was no one that was really committing from the larger organisations to make a real go at recruitment in regional locations."
The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including temporary and permanent staffing solutions, executive searches, and specialised recruitment in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, mining, transport and logistics.
With a focus on personalised service and long-term partnerships, Ayme Group is dedicated to connecting the right people with the right opportunities.
And with his knowledge of the area, Mr Tobin knew that he could be the one to take advantage of these opportunities.
With an abundance of multinational corporations in the area, mixed with several small businesses, the need for recruitment agencies in the region is stronger than ever before.
Ayme Group has the capacity to recruit the best candidates on behalf of these businesses, whether they're candidates from the area, from NSW, or from anywhere in Australia.
It allows companies to seek out the work of Ayme Group, to ease part of the burden of filling vacant positions themselves.
"So, how it works is, we do a market map of everybody who has a specific skillset across the state, or even the country," Mr Tobin said.
"And then a list of those people is created, and then we message those people and cast a wide net."
From there, the team at Ayme Group are able to develop positive relationships with skilled workers from across the country.
With the development of these positive relationships, combined with extensive local knowledge, and industry knowledge, companies are able to find the best employees for designated roles.
And it can all be done without these companies having to designate internal resources into active recruitment.
"The candidates that we recruit for roles ... will come from us having conversations with them around three or six months earlier, which will lead into an opportunity in the future," Mr Tobin said.
These connections then lead to more jobs being filled in an area.
And the importance of developing these connections is something that cannot be understated.
"The most valuable asset that companies have, are the people working for them, so if you can find the best person for an opportunity or a role, then that can change your business overnight," Mr Tobin said.
The Ayme Group headquarters is located on Keppel Street, Bathurst.
For anybody looking to take 'ayme', they are encouraged to contact the business on 6305 6923, or by emailing info@ayme.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.