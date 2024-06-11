The figures that prove just how popular the Bathurst Ice Rink is

Tickets for the ice rink are flying out the door, with just under a month to go to the Bathurst Winter Festival.
The Bathurst Ice Rink has been an ever-present for the annual festival since its inception back in 2015.
Since then, it's been the most popular attraction of the event and early tickets sale indicate that the ice rink is set for another bumper year.
According to Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings, ticket sales have more than doubled compare to this time last year.
"We have had strong ticket sales for the ice rink to date with more than 1400 tickets sold, double the amount for the same period last year," he said.
"60 per cent of the tickets sold are to visitors from outside the 2795 area; 40 per cent to Bathurst residents. At the same time last year, we had sold just under 700 tickets.
"Ticket sales data shows a wide spread of locations, from Brisbane to Nyngan, the Blue Mountains, Sydney, Mudgee, Orange and the Southern Highlands."
Bathurst Regional Council is expecting 19,000 patrons to use the ice rink, across the winter festival's almost two-week run next month.
Council also expects 44,000 people on the festival rides.
The opening night of this year's Bathurst Winter Festival is on Saturday, July 6.
Throughout the running of the festival, there'll be a number of feature sessions including Kids Day on July 10 and 17, Accessibility Day on July 11 and Skate and Date on July 7 and 14.
Bookings are also available for corporate skating sessions, with enquiries to be made by emailing council's events team at events@bathurst.nsw.gov.au or calling 6333 6189.
To purchase tickets to ice skating and other events, visit the festival's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.