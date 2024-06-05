Hotel room cleaners come across uncapped syringes, bloodied towels

BLOODIED sheets and uncapped needles found by cleaning staff at a local hotel began a series of events that led to a man's matter being brought before the courts.
Jason Andrew Croker, 51, of Main Street, Lithgow, did not appear to answer the charge against him in Bathurst Local Court on May 22 and the matter was dealt with ex-parte. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police documents tendered to the court said Croker rented a room on April 16, 2024 at a local hotel for April 16 to 18, 2024.
Cleaning staff entered the room on April 17 and found uncapped syringes, towels with blood on them and a clear resealable bag with a crystal substance inside it, according to police.
The cleaning staff took photographs of the items and left the room.
Management was called, Croker's access card to the room was cancelled and he was evicted from the premises.
Croker later attended the location and confronted the management, who called police.
Police attended and spoke with Croker.
They said he appeared to be significantly affected by drugs; his speech was erratic and he was generally unable to maintain conversation.
Police said they told him he would be searched due to a suspicion that he was in possession of a prohibited drug.
More police attended the scene, went to Croker's room and said they found it in a state of disarray, with towels and paper towels covered in blood.
Croker was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station. Police said he declined to be interviewed and was subsequently charged with destroying or damaging property.
The court heard the room was unavailable to be used by other people as it required cleaning.
With no appearance by Croker by 3.25pm at Bathurst Local Court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with the matter in his absence, issuing a warrant for his arrest.
