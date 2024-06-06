See who took to the Bathurst courts at the Netball NSW Schools Cup

DESPITE the travelling that primary schools from across the region did to get to Bathurst, there was no 'travelling' allowed on the courts at the Netball NSW Schools Cup.
Whether in attack, defence, or the all-rounder centre position, students played their hearts out, braving the cold winter weather in Bathurst on June 5, putting their netball skills to the test.
The winning teams will now progress to the next stage of the tournament, which will be held in Orange.
Both competitive and non-competitive teams participated, with schools from Orange, Blayney, Millthorpe, Oberon, and other towns joining a number of Bathurst primary school teams at the local netball courts along Durham Street.
Teachers, coaches and parents were all rugged up on the sideline, cheering the kids on as they ran, halted and pivoted, while throwing and catching the ball to take a shot at the goal.
Western Advocate representatives attended the one-day event and grabbed some photos of the kids, teams and spectators.
Were you there?
