Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Let's talk: Company behind proposed Sunny Corner wind farm starts consultation

Updated June 10 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE first step has been taken in the community consultation process for a proposed wind farm between Bathurst and Lithgow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.