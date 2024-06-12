On the charge: Here's how council will be using its new electric tipper truck

BATHURST Regional Council says it will share what it learns with other councils after taking delivery of its first electric tipper truck.
The Hino SEA Electric truck will be used for bin deliveries and replacements and rubbish pick-ups, according to council.
It will be the first electric truck for a council in the Central West, council says, and will be charged in the truck shed at the Waste Management Centre each day at the end of the driver's shift.
The truck purchase follows council's decision to buy a Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in 2018 before placing an order for a battery electric vehicle (to be used as a pool vehicle) in 2022.
Council says it has bought the Hino SEA Electric to test the suitability of electric trucks for its wider truck fleet.
"I want to see win-win outcomes for council as the world changes to renewable electric everything and deploying a test EV truck is a good start," mayor Jess Jennings said.
"By investing in electric vehicles, we are reducing our carbon footprint by embarking on a more cost-effective future, given the trajectory that electric vehicle technology is already on.
"We know running and maintenance costs are minimal for EVs, so let's see what that looks like in reality for our council.
"This approach also prioritises the health of our environment and community."
BATHURST has become home to a number of electric vehicle charging stations over the past five years, including the latest additions in the car park behind the CBD McDonald's.
A six-bay Tesla Supercharger station and an NRMA charging station both opened near the Visitor Information Centre in 2019.
The six-bay Tesla station replaced a temporary Tesla station in the car park behind the old TAFE building.
Two chargers opened near the Bathurst Railway Museum in mid-2020, while Evie recently installed four chargers in the Elizabeth Street car park behind Bathurst McDonald's.
