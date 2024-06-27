A 'Joy' to all who knew her: Loved ones remember Joy Pringle's amazing life

FROM rollerskating and ballroom dancing in Sydney, to soaring fearlessly on a swing at Bathurst's Peace Park at 95 years old, Joy Pringle never let age concern her.
After all, it is just a number.
And this attitude allowed Mrs Pringle to live a long and full life, creating beautiful memories with her nearest and dearest, until she died peacefully at 103 years old on May 11, 2024.
Born in Sydney on September 8, 1920, to parents Edward and Ivy Josephson, Mrs Pringle spent most of her life in the capital of NSW.
It was here she grew up with her sisters, went to school, discovered her talents and passions, and met the man who would become her husband of 80 years, John Pringle.
The couple were married on October 23, 1943, before welcoming their only son Wayne a few years later.
Sadly, the couple lost their son in December 1986, but they were lucky to have three grandsons who were a major part of their lives.
And these grandsons were the reason why the couple eventually moved to Bathurst in the early 2000s.
Mrs Pringle's passion for creativity ultimately put her on the path to craft.
She was a tailoress by trade, making exquisite garments for some of Sydney's most elite, including Johnny Walker himself.
But, her skills encompassed more than making men and women look and feel amazing in their outfits of choice; Mrs Pringle was also an artist, creating elegant, refined pieces of work.
And later, she and her husband also owned a jewellery store in Sydney.
Needless to say her impeccable taste ensured all customers left with the best.
Even when Mrs Pringle wasn't working, she always found something to keep her busy.
Whether it was reading a good book, pottering around in the garden and basking in the sun as one of Sydney's original 'Bondi Babes', or rollerskating and ballroom dancing, she was always doing what made her happy.
With their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren all living in Bathurst, Mr and Mrs Pringle made the decision to leave life in Sydney behind and embark on a new adventure across the Blue Mountains.
The couple moved to Bathurst in the early 2000s to be closer to their family, and it didn't take them long to fit right into life in a regional city.
Being a social butterfly, Mrs Pringle dived right into the Bathurst bingo scene, letting her competitive side shine.
Off she would go, with her husband right by her side, to the RSL on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and then to Panthers Leagues Club on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
While Mrs Pringle enjoyed the satisfying feeling of calling out 'bingo!' first, it was also the social aspect that she loved the most.
Catching up with friends and updating each other on the daily gossip over a game of bingo and lunch was one of her favourite ways to spend the day.
Family was very important to Mrs Pringle, who loved to spoil her great and great-great-grandchildren.
From stocking up on Christmas presents six months early, to the consistent parting gift of a $5 note and a bag of Freddo Frogs every time the kids left, she made everyone feel safe and loved.
Mrs Pringle will forever be remembered by all who knew and loved her as a happy, kind and loving lady, who made the most of every day.
With an infectious smile and quick wit, Mrs Pringle could lighten everyone's day. None more than her devoted husband John, who was by her side through thick and thin for more than 80 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.