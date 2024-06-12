Dam just months away from a new milestone as incredible run continues

A LOOK at the graph that tracks the Chifley Dam water level over the past 22 years reveals two things.
First, the dam's fluctuating fortunes from late 2002 to March 2020 resemble a rollercoaster ride: lots of steep falls and dramatic rises, lots of peaks and valleys.
And second, there is nothing over the past two decades to compare with our water storage's recent incredible run.
The two-year stretch from late 2010 to late 2012, when the dam was continually between 90 and 100 per cent, was a previous golden period and looked likely to remain unchallenged as Bathurst gasped through the last big drought.
But since that most recent big dry started to break up in the autumn of 2020 and the dam reached capacity in spring that year, a new, much more noteworthy run has begun.
With September looming, Chifley Dam is, incredibly, on the cusp of four consecutive years at or near 100 per cent (it was at 99.5 per cent during the last reading in late May).
The rollercoaster ride has flattened out into a straight line that resembles a far western NSW highway.
And what are the chances of that continuing?
CHIFLEY Dam is fed by the Campbells River, which joins the Fish River just outside Bathurst to form the Macquarie.
The Campbells rises near Black Springs and its catchment is the well-watered surrounding high country.
"Council is not surprised that the usually productive Chifley Dam catchment of almost 1000 square kilometres has continued to provide water for the dam to keep spilling," Bathurst Regional Council told the Western Advocate back in February 2023 when the dam had enjoyed two-and-a-half years at capacity.
The Bureau of Meteorology's recent winter 2024 long-range forecast said that, for much of Australia, there is no strong signal towards above average or below average rainfall for the month, however, below average June rainfall is likely (60 to 70 per cent chance) for parts of eastern Australia.
Nevertheless, the Central Tablelands has made a strong start to this winter when it comes to rainfall: heavy recent falls over the region led to a swift rise in the Macquarie to more than three metres at White Rock and the river got to 2.23m in Bathurst itself.
This followed the Campbells River upstream of Chifley Dam receiving 67mm in one 24-hour period alone as recently as April.
The long-term mean rainfall received at the Oberon weather station (relevant to the upper reaches of the Campbells River) is 78mm in June, 70mm in July and 74mm in August.
