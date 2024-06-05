Defence suggest witness tried to shield ex from being tied to alleged murder

A WITNESS' integrity has been called into question after it was suggested by a defence counsel that she tried to shield an ex-boyfriend from being connected to an alleged murder.
Crown witness Nicole Fawns gave evidence during the Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial against Stephen Shane Greenfield on June 5, 2024.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Reginald Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
The 69-year-old's body was found underneath the Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
WHILE at a mutual friend's home on Arunta Street on September 18 - two days before Mr Mullaly's body was found - Ms Fawns claims Greenfield said a man would be stabbed under the bridge.
"He [allegedly] called him a troll ... he said an old man would be stabbed 13 times," Ms Fawns said.
"I didn't take any notice of it because I didn't know Reggie was going to be murdered."
The alleged conversation was not brought to the attention of police until 2018 during Mr Mullaly's inquest.
Ms Fawns said it was because she was "drugged out" in 2015 and her brain was "scattered as".
Greenfield denies ever making these comments.
WHILE on a morning drive with her ex-boyfriend, Shayne Miller, to Kelso on September 20, 2015, Ms Fawns said she saw police setting up what looked like a tarp at the Denison Bridge.
"We were at the lights ... I just seen what might've been Police Rescue and Shayne Miller said 'oh, looks like something's gone on there'," Ms Fawns said.
Ten minutes later, when she arrived at a friend's home, Ms Fawns said an "erratic" Greenfield was there saying police were looking for him in relation to a murder.
"That's sort of when I freaked out," Ms Fawns said.
Ms Fawns was first spoken to by police on September 25 while a passenger in Mr Miller's car, at which point the jury heard she was considered a person of interest.
Despite initially claiming to not know police were looking for her, Ms Fawns later admitted to avoiding them in fear of social ramifications.
"Ma'am, you were deliberately avoiding being questioned about the circumstances of Mr Mullaly's death in the days after his body was found, weren't you?" defence barrister Ian Nash said during cross-examination.
"Probably. Unless the police got me in a room on my own and I could say ... I probably did," Ms Fawns said.
"You knew you were a person of interest in the days before you were first spoken to," Mr Nash said.
"Yep. I thought Stephen had killed Reggie and Shayne had driven him ... I thought 'I'm Shayne Miller's partner' and they're going to think ..." Ms Fawns said.
DURING cross-examination of Ms Fawns, Mr Nash shone a spotlight on her relationship with Mr Miller, which was active in the weeks leading up to Mr Mullaly's death.
It was suggested, in front of the jury, to Ms Fawns that she tried to protect Mr Miller during the course of the investigation.
"No, f--k no," Ms Fawns said.
Mr Nash then asked whether their friend group had tried to "put it into Mr Greenfield's head" that he was somehow involved in the stabbing, at which point Ms Fawns was "worried" she was implicated in the alleged murder.
"I don't know, nobody would tell me anything ... I wouldn't keep my mouth shut ... it's just the way they were acting together; weird," Ms Fawns said.
"I had my own suspicions that [allegedly] Shayne had something to do with it just because of the way they were acting. I asked him on several occasions."
The jury heard that while Ms Fawns was being interviewed by police a second time on August 16, 2016, she said she wanted her name taken out of the investigation.
"Yes, that's right, because you type my name into Google and that's the first thing that comes up," Ms Fawns said.
Cross-examination of Ms Fawns will continue on June 6.
