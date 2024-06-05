Negotiations continue for integrated medical centre plans

Here's a look at what is making news today.
When the Western Advocate spoke to the head of the construction company for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre in July, 2023, he said the development application (DA) was set to be lodged in August of that year. Almost 12 months on, the DA has still not been lodged, and it's all because of a car park.
Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain has an update on the situation.
In other news, a section of the city's "Welcome to Bathurst" wall will likely have to be rebuilt after suffering significant damage.
Council, which is responsible for the welcome wall, said it is pursuing an insurance claim. Read all about what is happening here.
And in sport, as the famous saying goes, a week is a long time in footy. A week ago, sports journalist Nick Guthrie thought the Peter McDonald Premiership's top eight was probably locked in. But after somewhat surprising wins for Macquarie, Lithgow and Nyngan, things have changed. You can read all about it here.
Have a great day,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
