Calls to stop cashless society being 'forced on people' with new law

Businesses could soon find themselves in hot water for refusing to accept cash payments.
On June 3, Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee along with and Member for Kennedy Bob Katter introduced the 'Keeping Cash Transactions in Australia Bill 2024'.
In essence, the Bill would force businesses in Australia to accept cash payments or face fines of up to $25,000.
Mr Gee indicated that while the Bill catered for Australians of all ages, fears of a cashless society was of particular concern to the country's senior citizens.
The Central Western Daily spoke to a few of the city's older residents on Wednesday morning following a tai chi class at the Orange Seniors Village Hub to gauge their thoughts on the proposed Bill.
Grandmother Christine Stanger doesn't use cash for every payment, but would like the ability to do so.
"The issue is not having the choice," she said.
"I know there's an element who think we're all troglodytes, but by taking away the choice we're paying more, the business is paying more and the banks are making such profits."
Although banknotes and coins are legal tender, there is currently no legal requirement for either to be accepted for transactions in Australia.
Ms Stanger said that if a business told her they did not accept cash that on principle she would not go there.
Her friend Lee Britton agreed, adding for a big supermarket shop she'll use card, but for a cup of coffee she preferred to pay in cash.
"In many ways I can see cashless being an advantage, but it's not something that should be forced on people. It should be discussed, there should be a plan," she said.
"There has to be a happy medium and somewhere down the track I think there will be."
Mr Gee called on all Members of the House of Representatives to vote in favour of the Bill.
He pointed to risk of fraud and additional bank fees as a few of the reasons why he was against a cashless society.
"Many people, across both my electorate of Calare and around our great country, hold concerns and fears that the use of cash for transactions in Australia is being phased out and will soon disappear," Mr Gee said.
"While the use of cash for transactions in Australia has been declining, Australians should get to choose how they will pay for what they purchase - not financial institutions or businesses."
The Bill provides for maximum civil penalties of $5000 for individuals and $25,000 for companies.
Mr Katter strongly supported the Calare MP's motion to keep cash transactions alive.
"This centralization of power is a direct threat to our individual freedoms," Mr Katter said.
"Imagine a scenario where you cannot buy a loaf of bread without the bank's permission. This is not a dystopian fantasy; it is a very real possibility if we allow cash to disappear."
