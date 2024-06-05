Organisers axe fledgling Bathurst motor sport event after just three years

Increasing challenges of attracting high level international motor sport content has led to the scrapping of a major motor sport event at Mount Panorama.
The Australian Racing Group (ARC) and Bathurst Regional Council announced on Thursday, June 6, that the Bathurst International will be held for the third and final year in 2024.
After a number of setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bathurst International was able to get off the ground in 2022, and in its two events, it attracted a number of high profile Supercars drivers including Tony D'Alberto and Will Brown, as well as a number of international drivers.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings says the Bathurst International has faced a number of issues since its inception.
"Bathurst Regional Council has worked with ARG to deliver the Bathurst International since its inception and recognises the challenges that have been brought about by issues outside the control of the event organisers," he said.
"We look forward to the 2024 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International and bringing motor sport fans another opportunity to experience motor racing action at the Mount Panorama circuit this November."
The 2024 running of the Bathurst International will run as scheduled from November 8-10 as the grand finale of the SpeedSeries.
Tickets for the Bathurst International will be on sale soon, with a variety of packages on offer at Mount Panorama, with free paddock and grid walk access and affordable ticket prices.
ARC managing director Liam Curkpatrick said organisers never gave up trying to deliver the Bathurst International, despite the many setbacks.
"The Bathurst International concept was launched in late 2019, and as we all know, events of the years that followed presented significant barriers to executing the event as intended," he said.
""Even with those challenges we fought hard to deliver on our international promise, which pleasingly was realised in full last year with a successful event featuring the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour.
"We are proud of our team who never gave up, and grateful to our partners Bathurst Regional Council and Supercheap Auto, for joining and backing us on this journey. Their support throughout has been exceptional.
"We have sought to communicate this decision well in advance of the 2025 racing season for the benefit of our partners, competitors, racing categories, suppliers, volunteers and fans, all of whom we are committed to hosting a successful, final Supercheap Auto Bathurst International in 2024."
