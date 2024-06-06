Corby puts maiden Bulls selection down to support from Bulldogs family

HE'S been the engine of the Bathurst Bulldogs pack during their unbeaten start to the 2024 Blowes Cup and that work rate has seen Josh Corby rewarded with a debut appearance for the Central West Blue Bulls team.
The former colts premiership winner has been named on the bench for the Bulls for the long weekend's Caldwell Cup campaign at Tamworth, where Central West will be defending their crown.
He's one of six Bulldogs named in this year's Bulls side along with Bulls captain Peter Fitzsimmons, Brad Glasson, Daniel Woods, Abel Lefaoseu and Joe Nash.
Corby was thrilled not only to be selected but to have an opportunity to play at the next level alongside so many of his club mates.
"I was very happy. Our captain, Peter Fitzsimmons, it might be his last year doing Central West rep stuff so it's great to get a cap alongside him," he said.
The inclusion of Corby comes on the back of a steady climb through the ranks since he joined the club in 2019.
Since that title-winning season with the Bulldogs Colts he's pushed through this season to become a regular week-to-week fixture of the team's front row.
"The club's just a massive family. It's been heaps good to be a part of it," Corby said.
"The coach is really happy with me. We've probably only got around seven players from that premiership-winning team last year so there's been big shoes to fill.
"I've been in and out of first grade over the last couple of years but this is the first year where I've been able to cement my spot there.
"I had a massive pre-season with our coach Dean Oxley and he's helped me out a lot this year."
The Bulls have won three of the last four editions of the top tier men's tournament at the NSW Country Championships.
Corby's hopeful that this year's iteration of the Bulls can carry on the region's recent dominant run at the championships.
"We've had four training sessions on Sunday, after we've played on the Saturday, so that's been a bit tough," he said.
"We'll go up to Tamworth on Friday for another session before we get into things on Saturday.
"There's some big names in this Central West team so I think we'll go pretty well."
Central West starts their Caldwell Cup campaign against Hunter at 1.30pm on Saturday.
