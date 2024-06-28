How a 'Giving Bear', a dream and a legacy led to a pay it forward movement

A SIMPLE act of kindness has sparked a movement in Bathurst, and now locals are helping to pay it forward.
It all started with a dream, a teddy bear, and a legacy.
Kim Harris and Tracey Fuge first opened their Keppel Street toy store, Enid's Emporium, five years ago.
After selling scarves and teddy bears at local markets, the pair made the leap and purchased a storefront as a tribute to Ms Harris' late mother-in-law.
"The shop is actually named after Kim's mother-in-law ... her name was Enid," Ms Fuge said.
"She was tragically taken from us, and it was always her dream to have a store, and that's why it's called an emporium as well, because she always said that it would be an emporium of wonder."
Now, the emporium is creating a lasting sense of wonder for those in need in the Bathurst community.
And it's all thanks to the owners, and one very special bear.
"This is our favourite bear and he is called the 'Giving Bear'. He has a little corduroy ear and he listens to all of your troubles," Ms Harris said.
"So, for anyone who needs a bit of comfort, or for anyone who needs to feel safe, or to feel a bit of bravery, you can just give him a cuddle, and whisper into his listening ear."
And when the owners notice somebody who walks into the store that is in need of comfort, they do exactly as the little bear instructs - they use it as an opportunity for 'giving'.
"We actually have given a lot of this bear away to our customers," Ms Harris said.
"If someone has come in and we can see that they weren't in a very good place. Whether they've lost someone in their family, or their pet, we just want to be able to bring them a bit of comfort and joy."
One particular moment in which a bear was gifted to somebody, was Christmas of 2023, when Ms Fuge noticed a woman who appeared to be in need.
It was her first Christmas without her daughter - her only child - who had recently died.
This act of kindness made all the difference for this woman, who sometime later decided to pay it forward.
She made the trip to Enid's Emporium with a simple request.
"She said, 'can I buy one please? And can you put it out the back and the next person that you feel the need to give a bear to, can you please give them that one?'," Ms Fuge said.
Soon enough, somebody entered the store looking for a sense of comfort, and the pair explained the concept of the giving bear.
"Then that person put one aside for the next person we deemed suitable, or that we thought needed the next bit of comfort," Ms Fuge said.
And the pay it forward movement began.
Now, almost every time a bear is given to a customer in need of comfort, that customer decides to pass on the selfless act.
But, according to owners Ms Harris and Ms Fuge, the concept isn't entirely unselfish, as the joy it brings them is indescribable.
"If we can just give that little bit of comfort, and that little bit of joy to someone who needs that hug, then it means the world to us," Ms Harris said.
And this joy is something that the duo aim to provide every day from Enid's Emporium, through the range of teddy bears and other gift ideas sold in store.
The treasure trove of gifts and bears includes a range of toys, clothes, hair accessories, pet accessories, home decor, books, blankets and a range of crafts.
As well as the variety of products available, the joy created in store is from the welcoming atmosphere, and the creation of a comfortable environment for shoppers of all ages and abilities.
