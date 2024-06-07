The workplace conversation you should be having all year round Advertising Feature

Every month is the perfect opportunity to discuss Pride with your workplace. Picture Shutterstock

The month of June is very important for our LGBTQIA+ community. And though Pride Month is an invaluable opportunity to reassess our workplace environments and have those important conversations about what Pride means to us, it's always relevant all year round.

Workplace Edit is an organisation that focuses on changing workplace practices, policies and behaviours. Founder and lead consultant Gemma Saunders said June offered an opportunity for the workplace to reconnect with history, but it also allowed people to analyse the present moment and what experiences are like now.

"It's important to honour the legacy behind us, reconnect with current challenges, and look forward to seeing how we all can play a role," she said.

A key question Gemma asks employers in a workplace is: What is the current level of trust that we have as a brand or an organisation within the LGBTQIA+ community, and how can we continue to build that trust?

"It's about being there for the messier moments, not just the glam and glitter," she said.

"When a form doesn't include the right pronoun and someone feels excluded, it's about how you can demonstrate and build trust through processes and marketing. You're not always going to get it right, but you need avenues for feedback and ways to act on that feedback."

Gemma said there needed to be an increased tolerance for making mistakes, provided you're willing to listen, learn and implement changes as a result of those mistakes.

"When you say nothing, people assume nothing is being done," she said.

Gemma recommended invaluable resources such as TransHub for trans people in NSW, Minus18 to improve health and well-being for gender-diverse young people, and Out For Australia for queer mentoring.

Celebrating workplace inclusion



It's an event honouring dedication, innovation, and progress. On Friday, May 31, the ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney hosted the Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards.

Led by the multi-talented Courtney Act and ABC's Jeremy Fernandez, the awards were based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) Submissions, allowing Australian organisations to benchmark their LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practice on an annual basis.

First held in 2011, the event celebrates organisations that demonstrate progressive efforts to make their workplaces inclusive for all staff members, regardless of their identity.

DLA Piper and The Star Entertainment Group tied for 'Employer of the Year,' while McCullough Robertson Lawyers were announced as 'Small Employer of the Year.'