Shall we dance? There'll be plenty of opportunities at Newbridge's festival

LIVE music and dance will feature prominently at the upcoming Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival.
Black Joak Morris (performing Morris dancing, a form of folk dance which originated in England in the 15th century) will return to the festival for several sets, including a "have a go" session at 12.10pm.
Also returning, according to festival organisers, will be Bashira Belly Dancers (performing at 12.15pm), Tribal Fusion Belly Dancers (3.45pm), EM Dance (12.45pm) and PIPPA Dance (2.45pm).
The Canobolas Highland Pipe Band, which was formed in the 1940s and wears the Mackenzie tartan in honour of the original pipe major, Jock Mackenzie, will lead the inaugural Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival costume parade at 2pm.
Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two, a rockabilly trio and fan favourite in Newbridge, will perform on the Gladstone stage at 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.15pm in the lead-up to the lighting of the wickerman bonfire at sunset.
The Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival will be held at Newbridge, south-west of Bathurst, on Saturday, June 22, 204.
An Over 18 Mediaeval Banquet will be held at the Newbridge Showground the night before (Friday, June 21).
All-inclusive tickets for the banquet are available on Eventbrite, according to organisers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.