Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Bathurst police officers to be out in force this long weekend

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 6 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE are reminding motorists to be patient on the roads and drive to the conditions this King's Birthday long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.