Bathurst police officers to be out in force this long weekend

POLICE are reminding motorists to be patient on the roads and drive to the conditions this King's Birthday long weekend.
Double demerits will be in force on NSW roads from 12.01am on Friday, June 7, to 11.59pm on Monday, June 10, with Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, together with local police, patrolling all roads across the state, targeting traffic offences with the aim of preventing injury and death.
Bathurst Police Station Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell encouraged motorists to be safe when on the roads this long weekend.
"All available staff will be undertaking additional breath tests both on rural roads and major traffic routes. Expect to be breath tested over the long weekend," he said.
"We hope people will consider fatigue, which is a major concern in rural areas because people will be travelling longer distances.
"Please take advantage of driver reviver stops. Of note, the driver reviver in Bathurst is open from Friday to Monday between 8am-4pm. That will be an opportunity for people to stop, have a cup of tea or coffee and address any fatigue issues.
"People can also access the driver reviver app, where they can find out where all the driver reviver stops are in NSW."
With wet weather forecast over the weekend, Inspector Cogdell encouraged motorists to drive to the conditions.
"Please get to your locations safely," he said.
"But be aware, all available police will be patrolling our roads, to ensure people safely get to their location.
"Don't lose your licence for being impatient. Drive to the conditions."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole and Shadow Minister for Police said the road toll on NSW roads is alarming.
"2023 ended with a shocking road toll that labelled 2023 as one of the deadliest years on NSW roads and 2024 is looking no better. Already we are 26 deaths higher than this time last year," Mr Toole said.
"Many people will be travelling across NSW to enjoy the long weekend. No matter your plans, there is no excuse for risky driving behaviour because at the end of the day it is our family, friends and communities who suffer the most from these tragedies.
"The biggest killers of speeding, driving inhibited, driving fatigued, not wearing a seat belt and being distracted - are choices that an individual makes and can all be avoided.
"Every time you get behind the wheel of a car, please think of those passengers in the car with you and other motorists on our roads so that everyone can reach their destination safely."
Speeding, fatigue and drink and drug driving remain the biggest killers.
