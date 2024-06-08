We're proud to bring you a chorus of local voices | Tuned In

PEOPLE in our region tune in to community radio for a variety of reasons, including local voices, Australian music, specialist music content, and to hear content not available elsewhere.
The top reason listeners tune in to 2MCE is for local news and information, according to the Community Radio Listener Survey, Bathurst and Orange 2023, survey wave 2.
Our local news and information has a strong community focus, bringing you up to date with a diverse range of content from around the region.
On our weekday Breakfast show, broadcast 7am to 9am, and our weekday Community Drive program, broadcast 4pm to 5pm, we feature a range of community interviews.
This includes community services such as the library, museums and art galleries, community organisations such as The Neighbourhood Centre, and other local community groups and clubs.
Some of the interviews heard on air recently include Bathurst community tree planting, the Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser, and community mentoring.
On 2MCE Breakfast, you'll regularly hear from the mayors of Bathurst and Orange.
You'll also hear from local members of the lower houses of state and federal parliament with a focus on local issues.
Throughout the day, you'll hear a wide range of community service announcements that let you know information, events, activities, and opportunities from community services and charities in our region.
If you are part of a local community organisation, charity or group, we'd love to hear from you.
Please contact the station via email 2mce@csu.edu.au or telephone 6338 4790.
