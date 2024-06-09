Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

Kelso's Mr Evans didn't mind if he was given the boot | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated June 10 2024 - 11:08am, first published June 9 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Evans and family outside the store behind the King William Inn.
William Evans and family outside the store behind the King William Inn.

ANOTHER of the Bathurst District Historical Society's many images is featured this week. It shows William Evans' shoe and boot store and dwelling at Kelso behind the King William Inn in Lee Street on the road to O'Connell. He is seen posing with his granddaughter, wife Sarah and their son and daughter-in-law holding their new baby.

In Mr Evans' front display window we can see a number of pairs of leather shoes and boots for young and old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.