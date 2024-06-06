Club requests go-kart track project be deferred, rejects loan funds

THE club that has been pushing to have a kart track built in the city for more than 20 years has asked Bathurst Regional Council to postpone the project.
In a letter sent to the council and all councillors on Wednesday, June 5, the Bathurst Kart Club asked for the development application (DA) for the kart track to be deferred by nine months to March, 2025.
It has also rejected any opportunity to use the remaining loan funds the council acquired for the project.
Bathurst council was set to make a decision on the kart track DA at its June 19, 2024 meeting after it had been considered by an independent assessor.
Kart club president Mark Dunbar said there has been a "significant increase of false and misleading information" about the DA since September, 2023, and said deferring the DA would allow for a "comprehensive review of all facts and perspectives, fostering a more informed outcome".
He also cited the project's significant cost increases and the council's current financial predicament in the letter to the council.
"The BKC cannot, in good faith, expect any further financial support from the council given the extreme nature of this financial stress," Mr Dunbar said.
"The BKC has spent significant time and difficulty coming to terms with the current situation and aims to propose what we believe to be the best way forward for all parties."
