Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Club requests go-kart track project be deferred, rejects loan funds

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 6 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE club that has been pushing to have a kart track built in the city for more than 20 years has asked Bathurst Regional Council to postpone the project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.