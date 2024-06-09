Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Driver who tested positive for meth fined thousands of dollars after court no-show

Updated June 9 2024 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN caught twice driving with illicit drugs in his system has been fined a total of $4500.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.