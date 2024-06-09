Driver who tested positive for meth fined thousands of dollars after court no-show

A MAN caught twice driving with illicit drugs in his system has been fined a total of $4500.
Luke Fred Hutchin, 42, of Currawong Street in South Bathurst, was sentenced in his absence by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis in Bathurst Local Court on May 22.
He was facing two charges of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug in his blood, second-plus offence. He was convicted on both matters and fined $2000 and $2500 respectively.
Police documents tendered to the court said Hutchin was stopped by police in the vicinity of Lloyds Road and Currawong Street on October 25 last year.
He underwent a breath test, which gave a negative result, but an oral fluid test was positive for methylamphetamine.
He was arrested for a secondary oral fluid test, providing a sample for analysis, which returned a positive result, according to police.
The remainder of the sample was placed in a sealed vial which was sent for analysis.
Police said they asked Hutchin about taking drugs and he said "no comment".
The sample returned a positive result to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and meth, and he was issued a court attendance notice.
On this matter, Hutchin was convicted, fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
The second charge related to an incident in Brilliant Street on November 22 last year.
Police said Hutchin was stopped and a test produced a positive result for meth.
A secondary sample sent away for analysis returned a positive response to methylamphetamine and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.
On this matter, Hutchin was convicted, fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
