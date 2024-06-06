How the kart club plans to fund go-kart track after rejecting loan money

THE Bathurst Kart Club says it will raise the money for a go-kart track itself after rejecting any remaining funds from the $2.25 million loan Bathurst council sourced for the project.
It was one of a number of revelations to come to light in a letter the club sent to the council and all councillors on Wednesday, June 5.
In that letter, the club requested the council to defer the development application (DA) for the go-kart track by nine months, pushing any determination on it back to March, 2025.
The DA was set to be considered by the council at the June 19, 2024 meeting.
Kart club president Mark Dunbar said deferring the DA would allow time to correct "false and misleading information" about the project circulating in the community, something he said has increased since September, 2023.
He also cited the project's significant cost increases and the council's current financial predicament in the letter to the council, which is why the club is rejecting the loan money.
Bathurst council controversially agreed to take out the loan in October, 2020, when then mayor Bobby Bourke handed councillors a mayoral minute requesting the loan be sought.
Councillors had just a couple of minutes to read the document and, after more than an hour of discussion, the decision to seek the loan was made in a five-four vote.
Cr Bourke told the Western Advocate at the time that he stood by his decision to put the go-kart funding proposal in a mayoral minute, saying he had contacted each councillor to inform them of his intention to put the item in a mayoral minute the next night and that the issue simply needed to be resolved.
A subsequent attempt to reverse the decision failed.
Since then, the council has found itself in difficult financial circumstances, seeing it propose to make an application for a special rate variation (SRV) of 68.6 per cent over two years.
The council ultimately abandoned its SRV plans, and it was hoped cost savings and land sales in the Windy 1100 subdivision would be enough for the council to manage its cash flow, at least in the short term.
Those land sales, though, have not eventuated, seeing the council seek to borrow $25 million from its sewer fund.
That decision was cited in the kart club's letter.
"The BKC cannot, in good faith, expect any further financial support from the council given the extreme nature of this financial stress," Mr Dunbar said.
He said the provision of other vital services for the region must be prioritised, adding that "all available funds must be utilised to achieve this".
Another factor in the club's decision was the significant cost estimate increase for the go-kart track.
Since the DA was lodged in October, 2023, the cost of the project has increased by $1.1 million to $5.8 million, inclusive of GST and a 10 per cent allocation for contingencies.
Mr Dunbar said that increase "cannot be explained by escalation alone".
Assuming the DA is deferred, the club wants to collaborate with the council to re-cost the project, noting that the club has always intended to provide labour to keep costs down.
If this occurs, the club will commit to "self-securing" the funding for 100 per cent of stage one expenses.
"In this scenario, the BKC's sole request from the council would be provision of the land in-kind, and guidance/support in navigating the grant application process, if required," Mr Dunbar said.
"Funding will be procured through a combination of grant applications, securing major sponsorships, receipt of donations, and undertaking general fundraising initiatives."
The club's letter also acknowledged the community concern around noise, and said the club is committed to engaging in "meaningful dialogue about this issue".
Mr Dunbar said the decision to request the DA be deferred was not easy, saying the club has "spent significant time and difficulty coming to terms with the current situation".
However, the club believes its proposal is "the best way forward for all parties".
It also means the club will have to continue to wait for its turn to have a facility in Bathurst, something members have been attempting to achieve for more than two decades.
"We are disappointed it has taken so long for our club to get to this stage, despite more than three successful development applications in the past," Mr Dunbar said.
"To our knowledge, no other Bathurst sporting club has had to fight so hard for a place to call home.
"Our club has much to offer the Bathurst community, tourists, and the local economy.
"This facility will attract new and increased motor sport tourism and generate millions for the Bathurst economy."
