Sister remembers last time she saw 'Reggie' as witness denies cover-up

A WOMAN has remained adamant that she did not try to hide information from police to spare her ex-boyfriend from being connected to the stabbing of Reginald "Reggie" Mullaly.
Nicole Fawns was among a number of witnesses, including one of Mr Mullaly's sisters, to give evidence on June 6, 2024 in the Bathurst Supreme Court trial against Stephen Shane Greenfield.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Mr Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
The 68-year-old was found dead underneath the Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
DURING cross-examination, Ms Fawns recalled the days leading up to Mr Mullaly's death, where she alleged Greenfield made a comment about an old man being stabbed 13 times under the bridge.
It was put to Ms Fawns by defence barrister Ian Nash that "Mr Greenfield never said anything about a man being found under the bridge" and she had said that he did "because [she thinks] it might help Mr Miller".
Shayne Miller and Ms Fawns had been dating but separated shortly before the alleged murder.
"No, f--k no. He [Mr Miller] f--king knew something, but he didn't kill that man ... they should all be charged with accessory to murder," Ms Fawns said.
The defence then suggested to Ms Fawns that it was Ms Fawns herself who showed up at a Boyd Street home on the morning Mr Mullaly's body was found and said a man had been stabbed.
She previously claimed an "erratic" Greenfield said this while at a mutual friend's home.
In the weeks and months after Mr Mullaly's death, Ms Fawns said she avoided Greenfield, but "he more avoided us".
Ms Fawns, along with Mr Miller, had since begun to frequent a woman's home - Adele Fuller - where there had been talk about a knife.
"Do you remember Shayne saying something to Adele about him wanting a knife back?" Mr Nash asked.
"No I don't, the only thing I remember was Adele [allegedly] gave us a knife and said to put it on the mantel because police would come looking for one," Ms Fawns said.
The defence then asked Ms Fawns if she could remember Mr Miller allegedly saying on the same day "I f--ked up, they know I did it".
"No, f--k no. That man got murdered. I got told nothing because f--k sakes man, if I had've heard him say something like that ...," Ms Fawns said.
But while on a trip to Oberon on October 7, 2015, Ms Fawns said "something along the lines of 'Shayne [allegedly] did it, I can't believe Shayne did it, he's trying to blame Stephen for it'," according to the defence.
Then during an interview with police on August 16, 2016, Ms Fawns said Mr Miller had told her he "better get his story straight or he's f--ked", Mr Nash said during questioning.
"I was always suss, I thought they both had something to do with it ... Shayne does know something," Ms Fawns said.
IT was a Monday, a day off from work, when Pam Hotham last saw her brother "Reg" before he was "brutally murdered".
"I was going in to do some shopping, he was sitting down having a cigarette. I told him to sit there and then we'd go and have coffee, but when I got back he wasn't there. He went to feed the ducks," Ms Hotham said.
While giving evidence, Ms Hotham described Mr Mullaly as a kind, clever man who "liked to have a meat pie", play football in his younger years, have a drink, and help others.
He also liked to live "rough" and feed bread to possums, birds and ducks.
"He liked being free and in his own company," Ms Hotham said.
The jury heard Mr Mullaly had four sisters, including Ms Hotham, and grew up in Newbridge, spending a lot of time running a farm.
"We were all very close," Ms Hotham said.
Mr Mullaly had worked at an abattoir in Blayney before becoming a shearer and eventually a painter for government housing.
"He could also fix mowers, chainsaws, and service vehicles. He could turn his hand to a lot of things," Ms Hotham said.
AFTER finishing a shift at Coles at around 3.30pm on September 19, Jason Burke was walking home across the old Denison Bridge to Kelso when he saw Mr Mullaly ahead.
"As I was coming onto the bridge, I could see 'Reggie'. He was slouched over and had some scratches down his face; they looked pretty fresh," Mr Burke said.
"I said 'are you ok, Reggie, did you have a fall?'. He mumbled something and just kept walking. I thought he must be alright, so I just went home."
It wasn't until the following Monday that Mr Burke learnt Mr Mullaly's body had been found.
His sighting is regarded as one of the last times Mr Mullaly was seen alive.
The trial will continue in Bathurst on June 11.
