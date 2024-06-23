Do you want to see ice hockey at the Bathurst Winter Festival?

It hasn't had a spot on the Bathurst Winter Festival schedule for almost eight years, but when it was on it was a hit with the crowd.
Last featured back in 2016, ice hockey made a very brief appearance at the festival.
A number of matches were played during, including one at prime time on a Saturday night.
Players in the matches were members of Bathurst Street Hockey, who usually participated on rollerblades up at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
But ice hockey was ultimately axed from the Bathurst Winter Festival for the 2017 event and we haven't seen it return since.
At the time of its axing, then Bathurst mayor Graeme Hanger said Bathurst Regional Council wanted to give patrons a diverse program of activities to enjoy at the festival each year.
"The ice hockey was very popular last year as were the professional ice skaters the previous year," he said.
"The Bathurst Winter Festival is all about diversity and while we do have the regular fixtures such as illuminations, the McDonalds Bathurst Ice Rink, the Ferris wheel and gourmet food, the performances will change from year to year to keep the entertainment program vibrant and exciting."
True to Cr Hanger's words back in 2017, the Bathurst Winter Festival usually has a number of different features each year in addition to the staples.
The mirror maze Kaleidoscope was at the festival in 2023 and was a hit with patrons, but it hasn't been retained for 2024.
The two-storey carousel, which has been featured in past winter festivals, is set to make its return in 2024, being named a part of the lineup for the winter playground.
There's also been a different variety of markets over the years, showing the wares and items across the Bathurst region.
Illuminations have also lit up certain landmarks across the Bathurst CBD, with different themes and works every year.
