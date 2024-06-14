How a birth, a death, and a donated kidney led to a fundraising 'promise'

THIRTY-two years ago, Carmel Mifsud made a promise. And for 19 years, she has been fulfilling that promise.
All those years ago, she pledged to do her utmost to support Kidney Health Australia.
And for almost two decades she has been participating in the Kidney Kar Rally to raise funds for the initiative.
But, this year, she is kicking the fundraising up a gear, and will be hosting a Winter Wonderland, Christmas in July Cocktail Fundraiser, alongside her rally partner Rosina Cardaklija.
It all began when Ms Mifsud gave birth to a baby girl, who had needed to be placed on life support.
After undergoing an emergency cesarean, and having her daughter rushed to the children's hospital, she had no idea when she would be reunited with her baby girl.
But, Ms Mifsud could rest easy knowing her baby was in good hands.
When one of her family members heard the news about her daughter, they sprang into action.
"At the time, one of my brother-in-laws [Danny] was very sick, they didn't know what was wrong with him," she said.
"The night that my daughter was born, he got out of bed himself at midnight, and he drove to Camperdown Children's Hospital to be with my newborn baby who was on life support.
"When I was told what he had done, I made a promise to pay him back."
Soon after, it was discovered that Danny was suffering from kidney disease, a disease that effects approximately 2 million Australian adults.
Upon this discovery, Ms Mifsud made it her mission to raise money for those affected.
"When we found out he had kidney disease, I said 'right, I will raise money for Kidney Health Australia', and this is now my 19th year of doing it," she said.
She started participating in the Kidney Kar Rally - a 5000-kilometre trek on the country's back roads - in a vehicle named 'Doin it 4 Danny'.
But, after a death, and a donated kidney, the rally car has had a makeover, and a name change.
One of the people who Danny had worked with tragically suffered a brain aneurysm and died.
Before his death, this co-worker had expressed to his wife that he wanted to do something to help Danny and his family.
"His wife, Donna, asked my sister one day about how Danny was going, and what he needed. And my sister jokingly said 'oh, he just needs a kidney'," Ms Mifsud said.
"So she went and did all the tests and found out that she was compatible ... so she donated a kidney to Danny."
Since then, Donna and Ms Mifsud had been a team in the Kar Rally, under the name of 'Sister Act'.
And, after years of the pair participating in the event, Donna eventually hung up her helmet, and passed the reins onto Ms Cardaklija.
Having worked for Kidney Health Australia, Ms Cardaklija understands how insidious the disease can be.
She knows just how important it is to raise funds for the initiative.
This is why she has made it her mission, alongside Ms Mifsud to raise as many funds as possible for the 2024 event.
And with the female powerhouses of Tina Rheinberger from Impact Petroleum and Danielle Ballinger from Ballinger Transport as major sponsors, the all female team wants to be the best of the best.
They're hoping that the Winter Wonderland fundraiser will get them over the limit.
On Saturday, July 6, the event will be held from 6:30pm at Panthers Bathurst, encouraging attendees to dress in their best cocktail clothing and donate to a worthy cause.
On the night, there will be live entertainment, finger food, a dessert buffet, and it can all be washed down with a cocktail on arrival.
With raffle prizes and auction items up for grabs, all proceeds will be donated to Kidney Health Australia, and will go directly towards their kids and youth programs.
And with Bunnings and other businesses behind the cause, as well as racing legends Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth donating racing goods, Ms Cardaklija said it will be a night to remember.
Tickets for the event are available via eventbrite, and for anybody looking to donate to the cause, they are encouraged to visit the Sister Act page on the Kidney Kar Rally website.
