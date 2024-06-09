Green light for major CBD corner block redevelopment project

A MAJOR redevelopment project in the Bathurst CBD has been given the green light to proceed.
Bathurst Regional Council has approved Skillset's development application for the former NAB building on the corner of Church and William streets.
The apprentice, trainee and recruitment organisation plans to redesign the building internally so that it can be a new head office for 35 Skillset staff, allowing Skillset Senior College to occupy the full Flannery Centre Havannah Street site.
The statement of environmental effects for the proposed CBD corner block development says internal changes will include a new pedestrian lift.
The former William Street entrance will be infilled and a new accessible entrance will be created on Church Street; the street facades will be refurbished, including identification signage and glazing; and cantilever awnings are proposed at the street entrances and exits, according to the statement of environmental effects.
It says the proposed alterations and additions "represent no change of use, no alteration to height and no increase to gross floor area".
The document says the proposed development "represents an enhancement of the inherent design qualities of the original 1950s building" and that some minor landscaping is proposed on the corner of the site, "in keeping with the original building design".
"Maintenance of the landscaping will be provided by Skillset Land Works, who provide natural environment maintenance services while working with young people to provide training and experience," the statement of environmental effects says.
Skillset bought the CBD building - described by the selling agent, Elders Nicoll and Ireland principal David Nicoll, as "a fantastic property, a fabulous location and a beautiful outlook with very solid construction" - in mid-2023.
It came after NAB moved from the Church and William streets corner into an almost $3 million new Howick Street hub.
NAB's move to the Commonwealth Bank's old premises in Howick Street followed the Commonwealth moving to a new location on William Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.