How the kart club plans to fund go-kart track

The Bathurst Kart Club says it will raise the money for a go-kart track itself after rejecting any remaining funds from the $2.25 million loan Bathurst council sourced for the project.
It was one of a number of revelations to come to light in a letter the club sent to the council and all councillors on Wednesday, June 5. Read all about the club's plan for the track here.
In other news, police are reminding motorists to be patient on the roads and drive to the conditions this King's Birthday long weekend.
Double demerits will be in force on NSW roads from 12.01am on Friday, June 7 to 11.59pm on Monday, June 10. You can read all about the police traffic operation here.
And in sport, the NSW Rugby League has confirmed Peter McDonald Premiership games will go ahead but has accused the region's referees who have gone on strike of "holding the game to ransom".
The development followed Group 11 and Group 10 referees associations issuing a joint statement on the morning of Thursday, June 6, stating they had "withdrawn their services from all grades" of the Peter McDonald Premiership for the foreseeable future.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
