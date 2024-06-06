Man dies after motorcycle accident on Newell Highway near Dubbo

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after crashing just outside Dubbo late on Thursday (June 6) afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway at 5.15pm and found a 68-year-old man had suffered critical injuries.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have been told the man was riding north when he was thrown from his motorcycle at the intersection of Troy Bridge Road.
The rider then slid into a ute.
The driver of the ute, a 62-year-old man, and passers-by rendered assistance to the rider; however, he died at Dubbo Hospital a short time later.
The driver of the ute was taken to Dubbo Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam relevant to the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
