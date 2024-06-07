It's been a wet few days for Bathurst, but how's the long weekend looking?

Bathurst has been left drenched after two days of rain, but will the conditions ease up as we move into the King's Birthday long weekend?
In the 48 hours to 9am on Friday, June 7, Bathurst received over 24 millimetres of rain at the city's official rain gauge at the Bathurst Airport.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, Bathurst received 10.4mm, followed by 13.8mm in the next recording period.
It's been a solid dump of rain, the most over a two-day period since early May.
Conditions are expected to ease across the June long weekend, with mostly cloudy conditions forecast across the three days, with a chance of less than 1mm on each day.
The mercury is expected to hit a high of 14 on Saturday and Monday, with a top of 13 on Sunday.
Overnight minimums will be four on Saturday, three on Sunday and two on Monday.
