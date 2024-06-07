'It's a massive privilege': Miller embraces her first senior leadership role

FROM her appearance in the NSW under 17s sevens team almost a decade ago all the way through to last year's President's Cup victory, Bathurst Bulldogs' Teagan Miller has been nothing short of a super star in women's country union.
Now she has the chance to add a new achievement to that list - captaining the Central West Blue Bullettes side to a Thompson Cup triumph.
The Bulldogs centre will skipper Central West for the first time this long weekend at the NSW Rugby Union Country Championships in Tamworth.
Miller said it's one thing to captain a team, but another to lead a team with as much recent success as the Bullettes.
"It feels awesome. It's a massive privilege," she said.
"The Central West women's side has been such a competitive team since we started so it's a massive honour to be named as captain. It's an honour to lead these girls.
"I was lucky enough to captain a couple of sides in the Central West in juniors but nothing recently. I've been plagued by a fair few injuries and other things over the last few years, so being back playing consistent footy and being given this captaincy is very special."
Following a stint in the New England region for university, where she also enjoyed representative experience, Miller returned home in 2022 to don the Central West blue once more.
Miller missed out on the opportunity to be a part of last year's Bullettes squad due to injury.
Following a strong start at club level this season Miller is excited to take the step up to Central West again.
"Being back at Bulldogs over the last few years has been really great. It's awesome. I love the Central West, it's such a great footy region," she said.
"We're really lucky to have such a competitive zone across all our local teams and competitions. It's great for women's rugby.
"In the Westfund comp Bulldogs and Roos are still the most competitive sides but it's so great to see a number of Parkes, Emus, City and Wellington players all represented on Country Championships teams."
The Central West women will be chasing revenge after going down to Hunter 13-3 in last year's grand final.
Miller believes everyone who runs onto the field this weekend will be playing full of pride for their region as they try and bring back silverware from the journey.
"Central West is one of the largest and oldest country zones in the whole state so everyone knows when they get the opportunity to put the Bulls jersey on they're not only doing their towns proud but it's huge for themselves," she said.
"That's represented across men's, women's and colts. We've seen so many players work hard to have extended runs with the Central West team."
