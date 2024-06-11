Woman says she's doing 'so much better' after working on her drug use

A WOMAN has told a court she's doing "so much better" after deciding to work on her drug use.
Amarli Weekes, 19, of Dart Street, Oberon was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 29, 2024 after she previously pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with drugs in her blood.
Court documents state a blue Ford Fiesta sedan, driven by Weekes, was spotted doing 30km/h above the speed limit along O'Connell Road in Kelso about 11am on November 6, 2023.
She was pulled over by police on Blue Ridge Drive and asked for her licence.
Then, she was tested for drugs.
After giving a positive roadside test for cannabis, she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The court heard while in custody, Weekes gave a second positive result for the drug, which she took one week prior.
Her sample was sent for forensic analysis, and later confirmed the presence of cannabis in her saliva.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Weekes told the court that after completing the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program, she was doing better with her drug use.
"I'll be honest, I haven't completely stopped but when I move to Queensland that's the goal," Weekes said.
Weekes was convicted and disqualified from driving for three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.