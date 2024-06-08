A day in the life of a planet that just watched the Paris target disappear | Eco News

TO paraphrase the Beatles, circa 1967: I watched the news last night, oh boy!
Anyone who has been following along on the issue of climate change will know that in 2015, world leaders made a commitment to do all they possibly could to keep the total global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees or less.
Last night, in his round-up of finance news, ABC commentator Alan Kohler noted that this goal had just been made redundant.
Kohler noted that the window for keeping the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius or less - also known as "the Paris target" - has now closed.
At the end of the wartime movie Casablanca, the star-crossed lovers console themselves by saying, "We'll always have Paris".
Rising global temperatures tell a different story. We will not always have the Paris target. The minute we crept over that 1.5 degree upper limit, we lost it forever.
"The trend - well, you can see the trend," Kohler added before signing off.
On the screen beside him, a jagged graphic traced the journey from a pre-industrial level represented by 0 degrees Celsius to the current 1.63 degrees hotter than that.
Yes, we can see the trend. It points upwards, and not in a good way.
Instantly the jagged graph, which disappeared from the screen as soon as Kohler said goodnight, stopped being a goal and became yet another black cross beside humanity's attempts to control its own greenhouse emissions.
What do we do in the face of such failure? To buck the trend, to opt out of our species' hubris, is to defy all the other aspirations contained in Kohler's nightly wrap-up.
He doesn't say it in as many words, but there is an unstated message in every bit of news about the cost of living, the price of Australian commodities on the world market, wage rates, population increases and housing affordability: growth is good; bigger is better; we can have our cake and eat it too.
Until we can't. We're on the way to smashing our biological upper limits, even as we gobble the last crumbs of cake from the plate.
Too much cake will make us sick, and our excellent health care system can only stave off the inevitable for so long.
To get "enough" cake to feed our desires, we're supposed to suppress our anxiety about whether we're simply eating too much.
But for me, one glance at the jagged graph shows me that anxiety is warranted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.